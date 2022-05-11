At Least 3000 Have Died in Ukraine for Want of Disease Treatment: WHO

(Medscape) – The World Health Organization’s European chief said on Tuesday that at least 3,000 people had died in Ukraine because they had been unable to access treatments for chronic diseases. So far, the global health agency has documented some 200 attacks in Ukraine on healthcare facilities, and few hospitals are currently functioning, the official, Hans Kluge, told a regional meeting attended by 53 member states as well as senior colleagues from WHO. (Read More)