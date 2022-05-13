New Study’s Findings Could Help Explain Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

(ABC News) – A new study is offering new clues in solving the medical mystery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which causes over 1,000 infant deaths per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study, led by researchers in Australia and published this week in the medical journal eBioMedicine, found that babies who died due to SIDS had lower levels of an enzyme known as Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE). (Read More)