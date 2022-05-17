What a Gene and Its Risks Could Mean for Kidney Transplants

(New York Times) – Transplant specialists, when evaluating kidneys that come from donors, try to work out how likely it is that the kidney will fail after being transplanted into a recipient. Their risk calculations consider factors including the donor’s age, height, weight and history of diabetes. And, to the dismay of some researchers, it also includes the donor’s race. Kidneys from deceased Black donors dead, are automatically downgraded as higher risk. Some experts are now asking if there is a better way of evaluating kidneys from Black donors, one that can rely more on genetic screening rather than race to assess the risk of failure. (Read More)