mRNA Vaccines Like Pfizer and Moderna Fare Better Against COVID-19 Variants of Concern

(Medical Xpress) – A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna perform better against the World Health Organization’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines from AstraZeneca and J&J/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, published May 17th in the open access journal PLoS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants. (Read More)