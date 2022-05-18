Her Baby Died in His Sleep. Her 29-Year Quest to Find Out Why Has led to a Big Breakthrough on SIDS

(Quartz) – Compared to other babies, both living and who died of other causes, infants who died of SIDS were consistently found to have lower levels of butyrylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps provide arousal from sleep. This, the authors are careful to note, doesn’t mean that low levels of this enzyme cause SIDS, nor does it offer explanations for why they might be low to begin with. What it does, however, is move along the theory that the cause of SIDS might be a dysfunction in the area of the brain controlling sleep reflexes. It also offers some solace for parents who have lost their children to the syndrome. (Read More)