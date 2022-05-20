Moderna Ready to Ship Covid-19 Shots for Young Children as Early as June, CEO Says

(Wall Street Journal) – The Food and Drug Administration is planning to hold a meeting of outside advisers sometime in June to consider Moderna’s request for authorization of the use of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old. Mr. Bancel said he hopes the FDA’s vaccine advisory meeting will be in early June, and if the agency clears the shots after that meeting, “we’d be able to ship those products to pharmacies and pediatricians so that those parents who want to vaccinate their young child can do so.” (Read More)