It’s Too Late to Protect Your Genetic Privacy. The Math Explaining Why

(Wall Street Journal) – If you're concerned about the privacy implications of this, you might think, "Well, I would never submit my DNA to one of those sites." Sounds reasonable? In fact, it is far too late to completely protect your genetic privacy via personal abstention. A brief exploration into the mathematics of genetics explains why it has become possible to track down killers—but also anyone—through distant relatives.