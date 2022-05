Pakistan Launches New Anti-Polio Drive After 3rd Case Found

(Associated Press) – Pakistan launched a new anti-polio drive on Monday, more than a week after officials detected the third case so far this year in the country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan. The campaign — the third one this year — is to last for five days, aiming to inoculate 40 million children under the age of 5 across the country. (Read More)