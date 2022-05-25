Child’s Autopsy from 2008 Becomes a Clue to Mystifying Polio-Like Illness

(STAT News) – A decade later, and another researcher named Matthew Vogt was studying a syndrome that had only been classified in the subsequent years, picking up the name acute flaccid myelitis. By that time, researchers suspected that AFM, a puzzling condition that caused muscle weakness and left some children paralyzed, was a rare consequence of an infection from enterovirus D68, known as EV-D68, which typically causes respiratory symptoms. Vogt, then a fellow at Vanderbilt University, was wondering if there might be any autopsy records out there that could help explain what was going on in these children’s central nervous systems. (Read More)