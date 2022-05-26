Patients Face Long Delays for Imaging of Cancers and Other Diseases

(New York Times) – An estimated 50 million exams with contrast agents are performed each year in the United States, and as many as half the nation’s hospitals are affected by the shortage. Some are reserving much of their supply on hand for use in emergency rooms — where quick, accurate assessments are most dire. The shortage of a vital imaging agent is the latest example of the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in the global supply chain and its overreliance on a small number of manufacturers for such critical products. (Read More)