Guns Have Become the Leading Cause of Death for American Kids

(Axios) – Firearms were the leading cause of death for kids one and older for the first time in 2020, the most recent year for which CDC data is available. Why it matters: The firearm death rate among children is steadily rising, as more kids are involved in gun-related homicides like Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as well as suicides and accidents. (Read More)