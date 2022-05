North Korea Says Its COVID Outbreak Is Now Under Control. But Is It?

(NPR) – Two weeks later, the North has reported a total of 3.27 million “fever patients” and 69 deaths. It also claims that 90% of the patients have fully recovered. And on Thursday, the North reported no fatalities for the third day in a row. Experts are doubting Pyongyang’s claim that the numbers – and the government’s assertion that the outbreak is now under control. (Read More)