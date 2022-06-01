‘Desperate Situation’: States Are Housing High-Needs Foster Kids in Offices and Hotels

(Kaiser Health News) – Like Perez, foster kids across the country — many with complex mental, behavioral, and physical health needs — end up bouncing around in their states’ child welfare systems and landing in temporary placements like hotels and county or state offices. The practice is known as “hoteling.” These children already face tremendous challenges, having been given up by their parents voluntarily or removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Child welfare advocates say being shuttled between temporary placements adds trauma. (Read More)