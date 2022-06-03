Pakistan Reports 7th Polio Case of This Year Amid Outbreak

June 3, 2022

(ABC News) – Pakistani health authorities on Friday confirmed the seventh case of polio so far this year, saying it was registered in the country’s former Taliban stronghold in the northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan.  The outbreak, after the first polio case of 2022 was registered in the same region in April, is a blow to the Islamic nation’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.  (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Global Bioethics, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Pediatric, Public Health

Ad