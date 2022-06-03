Doctors Worry Too Many Americans Missed Vital Cancer Screenings in the Pandemic

(Wall Street Journal) – Cancer doctors are working to get more patients back into routine screenings, motivated by mounting evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic created a deficit in tests meant to catch the disease early and improve outcomes. The number of eligible women who reported undergoing a screening within the past year dropped by roughly 2.1 million for breast cancer and 4.5 million for cervical cancer in 2020 compared with 2018, according to a study from the American Cancer Society, published Friday. The drops represented 6% and 11% respective declines in screening for those types of cancers among women. (Read More)