Lebanon’s Hospitals Are Running Out of Medicine and Staff in Ongoing Economic Crisis

(NPR) – Lebanon is in the grips of a devastating economic crisis. For years, the government and banking sector mismanaged and squandered the country’s cash reserves until the financial system finally collapsed in 2019. That has triggered severe shortages of everything from food to fuel to medicines and has sent health care costs soaring, making it perilously difficult for people to get treated even for serious illnesses. The head nurse of the pediatric intensive care unit, Taha Lara, has witnessed the impact of the crisis on some of the hospital’s youngest patients. (Read More)