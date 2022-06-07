Family Sues Meta, Blames Instagram for Daughter’s Eating Disorder and Self-Harm

(NBC News) – A preteen girl's "addictive" use of Instagram resulted in an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide over several years, according to a lawsuit against the platform's parent company, Meta. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California late Monday, heavily cites the Facebook Papers, a trove of internal Meta research documents leaked last fall that revealed that the tech giant knew Instagram was worsening body-image and other mental-health issues among teenage girls in particular.