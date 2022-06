Summer-School Students to Wear Masks in Some Places Where Covid-19 Cases Are Rising

(Wall Street Journal) – Some school districts are bringing back mask requirements as summer school sessions are set to begin amid rising Covid-19 levels. As of May 6, nine of the country’s largest 500 school districts required masks for all students, according to Burbio Inc., a Pelham, N.Y., data company that tracks K-12 school masking policies. Three more of the largest 500 school districts had mask requirements as of June 8, while six more had partial mask requirements for specific schools or activities. (Read More)