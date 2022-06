Marathon US Hearings to Decide Fate of COVID Shots for Tots

(Associated Press) – Parents anxious to finally vaccinate their youngest children against COVID-19, strap in: A lot is set to happen over the next week. On Wednesday, both Moderna and Pfizer will have to convince what’s essentially a science court — advisers to the Food and Drug Administration — that their shots work well in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. (Read More)