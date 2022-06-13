Language Barriers Keep Parents from Asking Questions About Their Children’s Care, Study Finds

(STAT News) – A new study, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, surveyed patients and families at pediatric units in 21 hospitals and found that those who are not proficient in English are less comfortable asking questions about their care and less likely to speak up when something does not seem right. An estimated 8.3% of people in the U.S. meet the federal criteria to be considered as having limited English proficiency. (Read More)