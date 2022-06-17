A CDC Study Seeks to Provide Clues to Seeming Surge of Hepatitis Cases in Kids

(STAT News) – There have always been cases of hepatitis in children for which a cause cannot be found — such cases are labeled pediatric hepatitis of unknown etiology. But these cases occur in very low numbers and they aren’t well-studied or tracked. So when doctors in Alabama and Scotland reported seeing more of these cases over a few weeks then they would normally see in a year, they didn’t have reliable statistics against which to compare the seeming surge. (Read More)