Casino Guests Face Extended Stay in Macau as China’s Covid-19 Lockdowns Spread

(Wall Street Journal) – Hundreds of guests at a casino in Macau were put under lockdown as China’s stringent Covid-19 control measures spread to the southern Chinese gambling city. Tuesday’s lockdown of the Hotel Fortuna comes on the heels of a two-day testing drive of the semiautonomous city’s roughly 600,000 residents amid a resurgence of cases. Dozens of infections have been reported in recent days after a monthslong streak of almost zero cases. (Read More)