Chinese Omicron Study Renews Debate Over ‘Zero Covid’ Policy

(New York Times) – A new Chinese study about the relatively low risks associated with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reignited discussion about whether the country’s aggressive response to Covid-19 cases is necessary. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday published a study that found that 22 of more than 33,000 patients hospitalized after testing positive for Omicron developed severe illness. All of the patients who developed a more serious illness were over 60 years old and had underlying medical conditions, according to the study, which was conducted from March 22 to May 3 at four Shanghai hospitals. (Read More)