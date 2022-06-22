A 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills at Least 1,000

June 22, 2022

(Wall Street Journal) – At least 1,000 people were killed in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, officials said, a further setback in a country already reeling from one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. More than 1,500 were injured in the quake, in addition to the dead, according to the state-run news agency, Bakhtar. Afghanistan is suffering from crippling hunger after the economy collapsed with the Taliban’s takeover of the country last year.  (Read More)

