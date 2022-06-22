China’s Mental-Health Crisis Is Getting Worse

I T IS NO SURPRISE that demand for psychotherapy is increasing in China. Take the residents of Shanghai, who recently suffered through months of lockdown. Now they are free to move about, but still constantly tested for covid-19, with a positive result landing them in an isolation centre. Much of China's population has experienced some form of lockdown this year. If the virus is not causing enough anguish, there is also the struggling economy. China's youth-unemployment rate has shot up to 18.4%, the highest on record. Don't complain too much, though, lest the state take notice. Censorship, surveillance and oppression, on the rise ahead of a Communist Party congress later this year, add to the anxiety.