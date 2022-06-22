Covid Shots for Little Kids Are Finally Here. Now for the Hardest Part

(Wired) – For the first time since the pandemic began, almost every American, barring infants younger than 6 months, can be vaccinated against Covid. But as the earliest shots for the 19 million US children under age 5 roll out, researchers and front-line experts are worrying that the newly-authorized vaccines will face both logistical challenges and a lack of public enthusiasm—and so kids will remain vulnerable to the virus.