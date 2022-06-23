Haiti: Dozens of Inmates Starve to Death as Malnutrition Crisis Engulfs Prisons

(The Guardian) – At least eight inmates have starved to death at an overcrowded prison in Haiti that ran out of food two months ago, adding to dozens of similar deaths this year as the country’s institutions crumble. Hunger and oppressive heat contributed to the inmates’ deaths reported this week by the prison in the south-west city of Les Cayes, Ronald Richemond, the city’s government commissioner, said on Thursday. He said the prison houses 833 inmates. (Read More)