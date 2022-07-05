World’s Covid Vaccine, Drugs Equity Program Set to Wind Down This Fall

(Politico) – The World Health Organization program for the fast-tracking and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics is likely to close in its current form in the fall, according to two individuals familiar with the matter. The program, known as the ACT-Accelerator, is a collaboration among the WHO, governments and global health organizations that works to ensure equitable access to Covid tools. (Read More)