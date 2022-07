First Man to Receive a Transplanted Pig Heart Died of Heart Failure, Not Rejection, Encouraging Doctors

(NBC News) – The first man to receive a transplanted pig heart died of heart failure due to several factors, not organ rejection, leading the doctors involved in the trial to call it a success. David Bennett, 57, received the genetically modified porcine heart on Jan. 7 after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization on New Year’s Eve. (Read More)