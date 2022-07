Prenatal Screening brings Risk in Post-Roe Landscape

(Axios) – Pregnant people who get routine prenatal screening may be at greater risk of prosecution in states with strict, new abortion bans, even if they plan to continue the pregnancy, bioethicists write in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. The big picture: It’s another way the overturning of Roe v. Wade is subsuming other forms of reproductive health care. (Read More)