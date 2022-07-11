Gender Surgeons on TikTok, Instagram: Appropriate or Not?

(Medscape) – Plastic surgeons have never been shy about advertising their work — and many have taken to social media to do so, including showing before and after photos. A 2020 study published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery found that the majority of such surgeons, especially those in private practice, use social media. But the use of TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms by surgeons who specialize in gender reassignment raises questions about the appropriateness of promoting such procedures, especially to a younger-skewing audience. (Read More)