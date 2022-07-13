The Age of Distracti-pression

(New York Times) – First, the broad strokes: In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 15.8 percent of American adults took prescription pills for mental health. During the pandemic, the National Center for Health Statistics teamed up with the Census Bureau to carry out quick online "pulse" surveys and tracked mental health prescription pill use. The numbers they turned up echo what we already sense: We are depressed, anxious, tired and distracted. What's new is this: Almost a quarter of Americans over the age of 18 are now medicated for one or more of these conditions.