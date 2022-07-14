Studies Probe Adenovirus Link to Childhood Hepatitis Cases

(New York Times) – Two new studies, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, report that two medical centers — one in Birmingham, Ala., and another in Birmingham, England — have seen increases in the number of children with acute, unexplained hepatitis in recent months. The research also presents more circumstantial evidence that adenovirus 41, which often causes gastrointestinal symptoms, may be a contributing factor. In both studies, adenovirus infections were detected in about 90 percent of children tested, and children who developed acute liver failure or required transplants had higher average levels of the virus in their blood than those with milder cases. (Read More)