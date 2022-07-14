The Radical Plan for Vaccine Equity

July 14, 2022

(Nature) – At the root of the problem lies a dependence on the limited goodwill of countries — mainly in the global north — where the majority of large pharmaceutical companies are based. That’s why more than a dozen countries in the global south are banding together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other groups in a long-term initiative to build vaccine- and drug-making capacity throughout Africa, South America, Asia and Eastern Europe. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health, Research Ethics

Ad