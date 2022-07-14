A Treatment for a Deadly Condition in Newborns Fails to Improve Outcomes, Study Finds

(STAT News) – What do you do when a child is born with poor consciousness, not crying, not sucking, and not breathing on their own? For babies born with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, commonly called birth asphyxia, doctors have limited options. And a treatment that many had hoped would be effective turns out not to be. A new study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the hormone erythropoietin did not improve survival and other outcomes in newborns with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. (STAT News)