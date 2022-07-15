‘Not Just Another Wave’: Australia’s Covid Hospitalizations Reach Record Levels in Several States

(The Guardian) – Hospitals across the country are “bursting at the seams” as the number of people being admitted with Covid-19 reaches record levels in several states. Western Australia recorded its highest number of Covid hospitalisations to date on Thursday, with Queensland also expected to surpass its January peak in coming days. Meanwhile, hospitalisations in Tasmania and ACT are currently around double what they’ve been in any previous wave of the pandemic. (Read More)