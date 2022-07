Don’t Look Now, but Congress Might Pass an Actually Good Privacy Bill

(Wired) – Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the new bill is that it focuses on what’s known as data minimization. Generally, companies would only be allowed to collect and make use of user data if it’s necessary for one of 17 permitted purposes spelled out in the bill—things like authenticating users, preventing fraud, and completing transactions. Everything else is simply prohibited. (Read More)