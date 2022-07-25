New Studies Offer Theory on Cause of Unusual Hepatitis Cases in Kids

(STAT News) – There is a new theory about what may be causing puzzling cases of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin — and it is complex. Two new and as-yet-unpublished studies from scientists in the United Kingdom theorize that children who have developed the hepatitis cases may have been co-infected with two different viruses and had a genetic predisposition to have an over-exuberant immune response when that happened. (Read More)