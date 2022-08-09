‘Systemic Disparities’ Present in Residency Selection: Study

(Medscape) – A recent study that was published in JAMA focuses on racial and ethnic differences in the selection of residents across eleven specialties. Defined as underrepresented groups in the study are Black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Hispanic, Latino, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander people. The JAMA study yielded two findings: White matched residents were overrepresented, and racial and ethnic minority groups other than Asian were underrepresented in the 11 competitive specialties included in the study. (Read More)