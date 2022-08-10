Australia Covid: Contact Tracing App Branded Expensive ‘Failure’

(BBC) – A multi-million dollar Australian app used to track Covid contacts has been decommissioned and branded “a failure” after identifying only two unique infections. Health Minister Mark Butler urged people to delete the app, calling it a “colossal waste” of taxpayer’s money. COVIDsafe was previously touted “as essential as putting on sunscreen” by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But experts had questioned the efficacy of the Bluetooth-based tracking method. (Read More)