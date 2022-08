‘Five Days at Memorial’ Takes a Grim Look Back at Hurricane Katrina’s Tragic Toll

(CNN) – A grim reminder of the catastrophic institutional failures associated with Hurricane Katrina, “Five Days at Memorial” captures the personal toll and terrible choices made under the most adverse of conditions. Working backward from the 45 dead bodies discovered in Memorial Hospital, it’s a compelling fact-based look at those five days as well as their aftermath. (Read More)