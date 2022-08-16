Should Parents Delay Kids’ Second COVID Vaccine? Here’s What the Research Says

(Nature) – More than two years into the pandemic, the United States and Canada have become the first nations to approve two mRNA vaccines for children as young as six months. But the vaccines, made by Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna, have proven less effective against the Omicron variant. So some parents are considering extending the interval between initial doses — a trick that might make the vaccines more potent. (Read More)