Cuban Doctor Among Three Shot Dead at Hospital in Mexico

(The Guardian) – A Cuban doctor has been shot dead at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the state of Mexico confirmed late on Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed on Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec. The killing comes after criticism of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan to hire hundreds of Cuban doctors to work where Mexican doctors aren’t available, or in areas where they don’t want to work because they are too dangerous or remote. The Cuban doctor killed in Ecatepec was not part of the current hiring program, but his death raised questions over the safety of the plan. (Read More)