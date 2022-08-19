Trouble in Paradise: Chinese Tourists Left Stranded During Lockdowns

(New York Times) – With China’s borders still shut, some people have turned to domestic travel to find relief from the aggressive testing, mass quarantines and widespread lockdowns that have become common in cities across the country. But China’s commitment to ensuring no Covid-19 cases in a population of 1.4 billion people has meant that even domestic tourists risk traveling to the wrong place at the wrong time and getting stuck there. (Read More)