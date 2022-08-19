Covid Has Changed the Way We Hear Language

(Quartz) – Before the covid-19 pandemic, if you were to overhear someone at a nearby café table or on a train talking about “knockdown prices,” you’d have been likely to understand what they were saying. Now, you’re more likely to mishear them, and believe they’re talking about lockdown prices. That’s because, say scientists who study language, we have actually begun to hear words differently as a result of the world-changing event we’re living through. (Read More)