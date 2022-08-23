U.S. Life Expectancy Fell in All States in 2020

(Axios) – Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019 to 2020 and fell nationally by 1.8 years, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday. The big picture: The decline nationally and in states was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths. COVID-19 caused approximately 375,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2020, while over 91,700 people died of a drug overdose in the country that year.