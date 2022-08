China Says COVID Has Exacerbated Decline in Births, Marriages

(Reuters) – China’s National Health Commission said COVID-19 has contributed to the decline in the country’s marriage and birth rates that has accelerated in recent years due to the high costs of education and child-rearing. Many women are continuing to delay their plans to marry or have children, it said, adding that rapid economic and social developments have led to “profound changes”. (Read More)