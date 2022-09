China Locks Down 21 Million in Chengdu in COVID-19 Outbreak

(Associated Press) – Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center. (Read More)