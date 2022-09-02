Conception with ART Linked to Childhood Cancers

(Medpage) – Children conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART) may have a higher risk of developing childhood cancers, a Taiwanese population-based cohort study suggested. Over 14.9 million person-years of follow-up, ART conception was associated with an increased risk of any type of childhood cancer compared with natural conception (HR 1.58, 95% CI 1.17-2.12), and subfertility with non-ART conception (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.04-1.95), reported Li-Yin Chien, ScD, of the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei City, and colleagues. (Read More)