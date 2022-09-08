Court Ruling on HIV Meds Could Have Sweeping Implications for Preventative Care

(Axios) – A federal court ruling that struck down required coverage of HIV prevention medication may have far more sweeping implications for whether insurers will have to continue offering a range of no-cost preventive health services. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor ruled on Wednesday that an Affordable Care Act requirement that employers cover the HIV prevention medication known as PrEP violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. (Read More)